Need to know: The late-blooming colt — a May 14 foal — made his debut in a $16,000 claiming race in late December and has been a phenom ever since. After three romps — by a combined 34 1/2 lengths — against lesser competition, he set a slow pace in the Florida Derby and won going away. He possesses a great turn of foot and is the only contender here with a triple-digit Beyer. (He’s done that twice). All four of his previous starts have been at Gulfstream Park.
A good bet? He’s not getting the easy time up front that he did in the Florida Derby, but does he need it? If he turns for home with the lead — a good possibility — he might be hard to pass. Don’t underestimate him.