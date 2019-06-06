3 past pageant winners to lead Miss America

Miss America Organization 2018 Chair of the Board of Trustees Gretchen Carlson, Miss America Foundation Chair of the Board of Trustees Marjorie Vincent-Tripp, and CEO and President Regina Hopper.

Regina Hopper, Miss Arkansas 1983, was named president and CEO of the Miss America Organization in mid May 2018 to join Carlson in running the organization. 

Miss America 1991 Marjorie Vincent-Tripp was named chairwoman of the Board of Trustees of the Miss America Foundation, finalizing the all-female leadership of the scholarship competition.

