Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
Regina Hopper, Miss Arkansas 1983, was named president and CEO of the Miss America Organization in mid May 2018 to join Carlson in running the organization.
Miss America 1991 Marjorie Vincent-Tripp was named chairwoman of the Board of Trustees of the Miss America Foundation, finalizing the all-female leadership of the scholarship competition.