Mayor James L. Usry Child Day Care Center was dedicated four months prior to the death of the longtime Atlantic City resident.
Usry became the city's first black mayor in 1984.
In his younger years, Usry played center for the Harlem Renaissance basketball team, a forerunner of the Harlem Globetrotters. He played pro ball from 1946 to 1951 after finishing a three-year stint in the Army during World War II.
He was assigned to the Army's Criminal Investigation Division, or CID, in Italy and once went undercover to help arrest a soldier suspected of a triple murder.
In March 1953 Usry took a full-time job in Atlantic City as a high school teacher before later serving as principal of the Indiana Avenue School, and was director of elementary services and director of community services for the city's schools.
Usry was an assistant superintendent of schools when he left the district to move into the mayor's office.
