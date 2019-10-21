Hundreds of area residents came to Memorial Park in Mays Landing on Saturday, Oct. 19, for the 19th annual Fine Crafts Fall Festival and Family Fun Day. Visitors could purchase products from food and craft vendors and participate in family-friendly events including pumpkin painting, a bounce house, a hay toss, mummy wrap and other games. The event was sponsored by the Mays Landing Merchants Association.
— Charles Pritchard
