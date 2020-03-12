MCGettigan's Shepherd's pie

The shepherd’s pie at McGettigan’s 19th Hole.

A staple in Galloway since opening its doors in 1962, McGettigan’s 19th Hole, a casual pub situated just across from the Seaview Golf Resort makes for a great dining option on St Patrick’s Day. Irish nachos are always a great starter before moving on to the more traditional Irish dishes on the menu such as the Shepherd’s pie, made with fresh minced beef and vegetables served over mashed potatoes with a side of garlic toast, or the fish and chips made with fresh cod breaded and fried to a golden brown. A special St. Patrick’s Day menu will also be offered. McGettigan’s 19th Hole is located at 500 S. New York Road in Galloway. Go to McGetticans19th.com for more info.

