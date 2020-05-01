Nfield nursing home

Meadowview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Northfield is among the assets Atlantic County officials are considering privatizing or selling to help prevent large tax increases and keep social services intact.

 PRESS ARCHIVE

Positive Test Results: 22

COVID-19 Deaths: 0

Contact: 609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

Twitter @MichelleBPost

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Load comments