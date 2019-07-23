New Castle County airport, in Wilmington, recorded a 78 mph gust with the first round of storms on Monday evening. It was at this point that confirmed to Meteorologists that any storm had the potential for severe winds. 

This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.

