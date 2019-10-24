GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The Galloway Family-School Associations are sponsoring a Meet the Candidates night for those running for the Board of Education.
The event will be 7 p.m. Tueday, Oct. 29, in the township Middle School auditorium, 100 S. Reeds Road.
Questions will be posed to each candidate and moderated so everyone has a chance to answer.
There are three seats up for election and five candidates: Belinda D. Chester, Suzette M. Carmen, Ebenezer O-A Bilewu, Jay R. Shah and James Gentile.
Light refreshments will be served.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.