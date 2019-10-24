GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The Galloway Family-School Associations are sponsoring a Meet the Candidates night for those running for the Board of Education.

The event will be 7 p.m. Tueday, Oct. 29, in the township Middle School auditorium, 100 S. Reeds Road.

Questions will be posed to each candidate and moderated so everyone has a chance to answer.

There are three seats up for election and five candidates: Belinda D. Chester, Suzette M. Carmen, Ebenezer O-A Bilewu, Jay R. Shah and James Gentile.

Light refreshments will be served.

Load comments