Megan Herbein

Age: 17
High School: Egg Harbor Township High School
Hometown: Brigantine
Parents: Leslie Sanders and stepfather Robert Sanders
Community/school activities: HOPE ONE Atlantic County organizer; partner, Atlantic County Sheriff’s department (raised more than $8,500); senior ambassador mentor to incoming freshmen; member of Dr. Phillip Heery Chapter of National Honor Society; 95.93 or 4.0 GPA; participated in the “Call to Action” supporting Sister Jean’s Kitchen feeding the homeless in Atlantic City; coordinated drive providing 300 blankets for the Atlantic City Rescue Mission at age 13. Competitive nationally ranked dancer; student choreographer.
Post-high school plans: University of Delaware, majoring in political science
Career goals: Politics and, possibly, attend law school.
Megan has been strong and committed when many would crumble. She lost her father to a heroin overdose when she was 12. Megan took the terrible loss and turned it into a mission. She has worked with food drives and recycling projects, and has collected blankets for the homeless. But her passion is working with HOPE ONE of Atlantic County, a project founded and coordinated by the Atlantic County Sheriff’s Department to help combat addiction. During the past three years, she has raised money and worked selflessly to support their cause, helping to connect addicts with treatment programs. She also serves as a mentor to incoming freshmen to help them prepare for success in high school. Megan has found her true self through volunteering.
How do you plan to apply your community experiences in your future career path?
As a political science major, I plan to use the skills I learn in college and the giving spirit that is within me to work in my local or state government. I hope to better the lives of New Jersey residents and to help initiate change to benefit my community.
What are some ways you honor your father’s memory through your community and educational experiences?
I began raising money for HOPE ONE as a way to honor my dad’s memory on his birthday in 2018. Working closely with Sheriff (Eric) Scheffler and HOPE ONE has allowed me to turn a very personal family tragedy into a source of hope for others. With every dollar that I have helped raise, it is my hope that fewer families will lose loved ones to addiction. I can’t think of a better way to honor my dad’s memory than by helping others.
You’ve accomplished so much for the community. What’s next on your list to conquer?
In addition to my work with the Ronald McDonald House and the community service projects that I am involved with as a member of the EHTHS Interact Club, I plan to hold an event every year for HOPE ONE. I am looking forward to having a spaghetti dinner to benefit HOPE ONE later this summer.
— Andrew Torres
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.