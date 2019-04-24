Millville vs. Delsea Regional at Hammonton Invitational

Millville’s Megan Sooy makes contact for a single to left field Saturday against Delsea Regional at the Hammonton Invitational. Sooy scored the winning run in the seventh. More photos are attached to this story at HSLive.me.

The Millville softball standout got her 100th career hit Wednesday.

