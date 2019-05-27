Memorial Day in South Jersey: Communities all over South Jersey took part in honoring fallen veterans with Memorial Day services Monday. Take a look at some of the images.
'Back to reality' for shore tourists after the holiday weekend: The unofficial start of summer was ushered in by three near-ideal beach days in South Jersey. Memorial Day weekend 2019 saw crowds flock to Atlantic City and Ocean City. But, by Monday, it was time for the weekend to end.
Pennsylvania man dies after being struck by car in Ocean City: A 47-year-old from Lansdale, Pennsylvania died Monday after being struck by a car in Ocean City on Friday evening. Police have not released the man's identity.
ABC to air docuseries "1969" Tuesday featuring Linwood woman: Alisa Cooper never imagined her "once-in-a-lifetime" memory would be the subject of a story told nearly five decades later to a national audience. The Linwood resident (she is also a former Atlantic County freeholder and current vice-chair of the Casino Control Commission) interviewed John Lennon and Yoko Ono during their now-famous "bed-in" at the Amsterdam Hilton in 1969.
10.2-pound summer flounder among top catches during holiday weekend: Fishing looks as if it is in midseason form, and Memorial Day weekend was a winner for fishers and stakeholders. Bait and tackle shops and marinas seemed to be in constant motion from fishers eager to get in on the action. Press fishing columnist Michael Shepherd has the all the details.
History preserved in Ventnor's St. Leonard's Tract: Residents of the St. Leonard’s Tract section of Ventnor unveiled new street signs Monday at Suffolk Avenue and the Boardwalk. About a hundred people were in attendance, including Kellyanne Conway, an adviser to President Donald J. Trump and a homeowner in the neighborhood.