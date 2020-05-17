Ocean City opens for summer

Most people appeared to be practicing social distancing on the beach in Ocean City, Saturday, May 16, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

Expect plenty of time to enjoy the beach, boardwalk or the backyard, safely. Saturday will be the "wettest" day of the weekend. However, any rain will be brief. High pressure will then build in from Atlantic Canada, bringing plenty of sunshine and dry air. 

Saturday will be the warmest day of the weekend, with 70s and a bit of humidity everywhere, even at the shore. The shores Sunday and Monday will be 65-70 degrees, with the mainland 70-75. Keep the sweatshirt nearby, at the very least, you'll need an extra layer at night. However, enjoy the rain free conditions in South Jersey. 

