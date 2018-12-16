"Your robbery was successful, robbed me of my life..."
Retired Atlantic City police officer Josh Vadell returned to court Monday to see the two men involved in a 2016 shooting that left him partially paralyzed sentenced by Atlantic County Superior Judge Rauh.
Two new medical marijuana dispensaries coming to Atlantic City and Vineland. The New Jersey Department of Health announced Monday that MPX New Jersey and Columbia Care New Jersey are among six businesses and organizations awarded new licenses to cultivate and dispense medical marijuana.
Big changes in store for two Philly sports teams. After a Sunday night win, Coach Doug Pederson announced quarterback Nick Foles will start again next week. The Flyers continue to clear house, firing Coach Dave Hakstol Monday.
The CRDA will vote on Miss America funding. During its last meeting of the year, the state agency is looking to restructure its internal accounting to allow the funding used for the Miss America pageants to come from the authority's convention and event sales division, rather than an general tourism fund.
Making your morning commute even better. County officials said roadwork will continue on Washington Avenue between Route 9 in Pleasantville and Fire Road in Egg Harbor Township, with detours in place and one-way traffic.