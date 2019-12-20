Light the menorah

Rabbi Avrohom Rapoport demonstrating the traditions to light the menorah at Chai Center Chabad at the Shore in Ventnor Friday Dec 23, 2016. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)

The Ventnor City Fire Department is getting ready for the gelt drop and Menorah lighting 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the Chabad Chai Center, 6605 Atlantic Ave. Mayor Beth Holtzman will be lighting the first candle, and the Ventnor School and Chabad Hebrew School will be performing.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

