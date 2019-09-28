Metallica said its frontman James Hetfield has entered rehab, and the band is canceling its upcoming tour in Australia and New Zealand.
Three of the heavy metal band's members tweeted a statement Friday announcing the decision and apologizing to fans. The statement by drummer Lars Ulrich, guitarist Kirk Hammett and bassist Rob Trujillo said anyone who purchased tickets for the remaining show dates will receive automatic refunds.
The band had been scheduled to play five Australian cities from Oct. 17-29, followed by four shows in New Zealand.
The statement said Hetfield has struggled with addiction for years and has re-entered a treatment program. The statement didn't elaborate, but the band's members said they appreciate fans' understanding and support of the 56-year-old Metallica co-founder.
'Dog the Bounty Hunter' star faces health problems: Duane Chapman, known to millions as the star of the "Dog the Bounty Hunter" reality TV show, told People magazine he is facing his own medical problems after the death of his wife from cancer.
Chapman, 66, appeared on Monday's episode of "The Dr. Oz Show" in which he learned he's suffering from a pulmonary embolism in the heart — meaning one or more of his arteries has been blocked by blood.
Dr. Mehmet Oz counseled him not to be afraid and to get medical help, People reported.
Russian director Zakharov dies: Mark Zakharov, a renowned Russian theater and film director whose productions have been widely acclaimed and loved by several generations of Russians, has died. He was 85.
Moscow's Lencom Theater, led by Zakharov for more than three decades, said he died in Moscow on Saturday. The cause of death wasn't immediately known.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.