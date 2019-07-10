Joe will be seated at the Bayside Center at Bay Avenue between 6th and 5th streets as one of the three who will judge the parade. Make sure to say hello! 

Tags

Meteorologist

This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.

Load comments