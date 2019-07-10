Joe will be seated at the Bayside Center at Bay Avenue between 6th and 5th streets as one of the three who will judge the parade. Make sure to say hello!
Meteorologist Joe Martucci has been selected as a boat judge
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Popular
-
Police: Falling tree branch killed girl, 3, at South Jersey campground
-
A child touched an electrified railing at a Maryland resort. The family's life has been upended.
-
18-year-old Atlantic City woman fatally shot
-
'Jersey Shore' cast coming to Atlantic City this weekend
-
Brigantine reopens Cove beach after bomb threat
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today