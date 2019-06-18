Lauren Princz wins Group IV 200 dash

Lauren Princz

Egg Harbor Township So.

200 dash

Princz won the Atlantic County, Cape-Atlantic League and South Jersey and state Group IV titles.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Staff Writer

I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.

Load comments