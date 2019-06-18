Leah Ellis, Brionah Patterson, Malea Broom, and Bryanna Craig, Millville

Shuttle hurdles

This foursome finished second at the New Balance Nationals Indoor championship.

Malea Broome

Millville Sr.

100 hurdles

Broome won the Cumberland County title, finished second at the Cape-Atlantic League championship and advanced to the Meet of Champions.

