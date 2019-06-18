Karagan Bulger headshot

BULGER

Southern Regional High School runner Karagan Bulger

Karagan Bulger

Southern Regional Jr.

400 hurdles

Bulger won the Ocean County, Shore Conference and South Jersey Group IV championships.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Staff Writer

I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.

Load comments