Kevin King
Ocean City Dr.
110 hurdles
King won the Cape May County championship and finished second at the CAL championship.
Kevin King
Ocean City Dr.
110 hurdles
King won the Cape May County championship and finished second at the CAL championship.
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.