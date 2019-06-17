050919

Kevin King of Ocean City wins the 110 meters during the Cape May County Track and Field Championships. Ocean City, NJ. May 10, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)

Kevin King

Ocean City Dr.

110 hurdles

King won the Cape May County championship and finished second at the CAL championship.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Staff Writer

I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.

Load comments