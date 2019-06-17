051719_spt_caltrk

On May 16th at the Bridgeton High School Athletic field, regional teams compete during the CAL Track and Field Championship. Gabriel Moronta running for Pleasantville in the 800m.

Gabriel Moronta

Pleasantville Jr.

800 run

Moronta won the Atlantic County, Cape-Atlantic League and South Jersey Group II titles.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Staff Writer

I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.

Load comments