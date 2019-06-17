051019_spt_actrk 5

Egg Harbor Township's Gobi Thurairajah, front, wins the 1,600 at the Atlantic County Track Championships at Buena Regional High School on Thursday.

Gobi Thurairajah

Egg Harbor Township Sr.

1,600 run

Thurairajah won the Atlantic County and South Jersey Group IV championships.

