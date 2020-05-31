New York Mets star Pete Alonso is the latest high-profile athlete to speak out against racial injustice in the wake of the death of George Floyd.
“For the past couple of days, I’ve struggled to wrap my mind around what’s happening,” Alonso posted on Instagram. “I have a voice and I will not remain silent. My heart has been broken over the murder of George Floyd.
“I will never know what it feels like to be discriminated against because the color of my skin. To anyone who faces this type of discrimination, I will fight for you and be an ally. I will always stand with you. There needs to be justice and change made for the better of humanity. Let words be our sword and unity be our armor. Take care of each other,” he wrote.
The 25-year-old Alonso was the NL Rookie of the Year last season. The first baseman led the majors with 53 home runs, a record for rookies.
EPL second-tier championship to begin June 20: The English Football League says the second-tier Championship is set to resume June 20.
The Premier League announced Thursday that play is due to return June 17 following the coronavirus suspension that began mid-March.
The EFL followed suit on Sunday evening, announcing that the Championship is set to restart around the same time.
Liga to resume, Real Madrid to play at training facility: The Spanish league is resuming in less than two weeks with Real Madrid playing its games at the club's training center.
Madrid will host Eibar on June 14 at the 6,000-capacity Alfredo Di Stéfano Stadium, a venue used mostly by the club’s “B” team at the Ciudad Real Madrid center on the city’s outskirts.
Madrid is not stopping renovation work at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium as all remaining league games are likely to be played without fans because of the coronavirus pandemic.
— Associated Press
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.