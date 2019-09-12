NEW YORK — Juan Lagares hit a grand slam and a two-run shot as the New York Mets set a team record with six home runs in a home game, routing the Arizona Diamondbacks 11-1 on Thursday for a four-game sweep.
Michael Conforto hit his 30th homer, Todd Frazier connected for the third time in the series and Robinson Canó and Tomas Nido also went deep. The Mets outscored Arizona 26-4 this week.
Boosted by Marcus Stroman’s longest start since being acquired, the Mets won for the ninth time in 13 games. New York entered Thursday two games back of Milwaukee and Chicago for the second NL wild-card spot.
The Diamondbacks lost their fifth straight since winning 11 of 12 to get back into the playoff race. Arizona started the day 2½ games out of the second wild-card spot.
Lagares hit a slam in the third inning and connected again in the fifth, setting a career high with six RBIs in his first multihomer game.
Stroman (8-14) allowed one run and four hits in 6 1/3 innings. He struck out six, walked four and took a shutout into the seventh before allowing a double to pinch-hitter Ildemaro Vargas on his last pitch.
Yankees 10, Tigers 4
DETROIT — Edwin Encarnación homered, then left the game with an oblique injury.
Just another up-and-down afternoon for these injury-riddled New York Yankees.
Encarnación homered for the fourth time in eight games since returning from the injured list, then left in the fifth inning with a strained left oblique muscle as the Yankees beat the Detroit Tigers in a doubleheader opener. New York starter J.A. Happ is also dealing with some health issues, although manager Aaron Boone didn’t sound too concerned about that.
Encarnación, New York’s designated hitter, had a two-run homer in the third, walked in the fifth and was pinch hit for by Mike Ford in the seventh.
Cubs 4, Padres 1
SAN DIEGO — Yu Darvish struck out a season-high 14 and allowed only two hits in six innings and the Chicago Cubs beat the San Diego Padres to remain tied with Milwaukee for the NL’s second wild-card spot.
The Padres scored in the ninth when Manny Machado was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and two outs, but Rowan Wick struck out Luis Urias to end it.
Chicago split the four-game series and won for just the second time in seven games. The Brewers beat the Miami Marlins 3-2.
Darvish (6-6) retired his first eight batters before allowing his first hit, an infield single by starter Dinelson Lamet. Darvish kicked the ball with his right foot and it caromed to third baseman Kris Bryant. Darvish struck out Greg Garcia to end the inning.
Brewers 3, Marlins 2
MIAMI — Ryan Braun honored injured teammate Christian Yelich the past two days by wearing his No. 22 jersey underneath his own.
Braun then put on a Yelich-like performance, hitting a two-run homer that helped the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Miami Marlins to complete a four-game sweep that extended their winning streak to seven.
“I threw up the double deuces for him,” Braun said of his message to Yelich as he crossed home plate. “He texted me, “It’s about time you hit a homer.’ Forty-fifth homer hit in this jersey this year.”
Milwaukee matched its longest winning streak of the season to remain tied with the Chicago Cubs for the second NL wild card. At 78-68, the Brewers are 10 games over .500 for the first time since mid-June.
Royals 6, White Sox 3
CHICAGO — Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost likes to think his team has moved forward despite its 55-92 record this season. Its recent play vouches for that, at least for now.
Hunter Dozier hit a tie-breaking, three-run home run in the sixth, Jorge Soler had his third homer in two days and the Kansas City Royals beat nemesis Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox 6-3 on Thursday. The Royals have won four consecutive series for the first time since June 2017. They have eight victories in their last 11 games.
Pirates 4, Giants 2
SAN FRANCISCO — Joe Musgrove pitched five shutout innings and hit a triple, Jacob Stallings homered and the Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the San Francisco Giants.
The Pirates took three of four in the series, and have won 14 of their last 20 games in San Francisco dating to 2014.
Evan Longoria homered for the Giants, who’ve lost four of five. San Francisco has dropped nine of its last 11 home games and is 31-41 at Oracle Park this season. Musgrove (10-12) struck out seven, gave up four hits and walked none.
Cardinals 10, Rockies 3
DENVER — Dexter Fowler and Kolten Wong opened the game with successive home runs and the St. Louis Cardinals connected five times in all to beat the Colorado Rockies.
Marcell Ozuna, Rangel Ravelo and Harrison Bader also homered for St. Louis, which holds a four-game lead over Chicago and Milwaukee atop the NL Central.
