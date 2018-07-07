Jake Meyers hit two home runs and had four RBIs, leading Somers Point to a 10-3 victory over Linwood in a District 16 Little League 11-12-year-old game Friday. Christian Elliott went 2 for 3 with a double, while Tanner Levin added three hits and two RBIs. Cohen Cook, the winning pitcher, tossed four innings and struck out four.
For Linwood, Will Lapoint and Zach Freed each doubled. Somers Point will play at 7 p.m. Sunday at Hammonton.
District 3 baseball
10s- Millville American 11, West Cumberland 0 (winners bracket)
10s- East Vineland 10, North Vineland 9 (lower bracket)
East Vineland played West Cumberland on Saturday, with the winner playing in the finals at 5 p.m. Sunday at Millville American. If the team from the lower brackets wins Sunday, then a second game will be played at 7 p.m. Monday.
11s- East Vineland 13, North Vineland 3
12s- West Cumberland 23, East Vineland 4: West Cumberland advanced to the final game of the double-elimination bracket against Millville American on Saturday night at North Vineland Little League fields. If West Cumberland wins, then a second game will be played at 7 p.m. Sunday to determine the district champion.
Jrs- North Vineland 10, Elmer 0: North Vineland won the District 3 title and will advance to the sectionals against the District 15 champions at 6 p.m. Friday at Gloucester City.