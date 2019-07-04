Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton suffered multiple injuries in a car crash that required his left arm to be amputated.
Sports agent Malki Kawa confirmed the injuries in a tweet Thursday morning.
Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alex Camacho said the Ford F250 Norton was driving crashed into a concrete barrier and overturned early Thursday on State Road 836 near Miami. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews rendered aid to 22-year-old Norton, who was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.
Ex-Cowboy wanted for violating probation: A former Dallas Cowboys player previously convicted in a drunken driving crash that killed a teammate is wanted for violating his probation.
The Dallas County Sheriff’s office said a warrant was issued for the arrest of Josh Brent after the former defensive lineman was charged with assaulting a police officer. Brent was arrested Sunday in the Dallas suburb of Coppell after police said the 31-year-old resisted an officer trying to handcuff him for public intoxication.
Soccer
NWSL reaches TV deal with ESPN: The National Women’s Soccer League has a television contract for the second half of its season to replace the partnership with A+E Networks that was cut short a year early by the broadcaster in February.
ESPN announced Thursday it will televise 14 matches in its first NWSL broadcasts since 2014. Eight games will be broadcast on ESPN News and six on ESPN2, including both semifinals and the championship Oct. 27. The first game will be July 14 between Portland and Orlando on ESPN News.
Baseball
Tigers place Jones on IL: The Detroit Tigers have placed outfielder JaCoby Jones on the 10-day injured list with a lower back strain and recalled outfielder Victor Reyes from Triple-A Toledo.
Yankees’ Torres replaces Rays’ Lowe for All-Star Game: Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a bruised right shin and will not play in next week’s All-Star Game. Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres was named to replace Lowe, who was added to the AL All-Star team Wednesday.
— Associated Press
College
Famous Florida cheerleader dies: The University of Florida’s most famous cheerleader has died.
George Edmondson Jr., better known as Mr. Two Bits while riling up crowds at Florida home games for 60 years, died Tuesday at age 97, the school announced Thursday.