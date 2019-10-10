Political party: Democrat
Age: 53
Hometown: Middle Township
Current job: Sturdy Savings Bank
Education: BA in sports management
Political message: I want to continue to show how much I care about Middle Township. With my experience as both a committee member and mayor, I know what people expect — residents want a safe, attractive community with well-maintained infrastructure, sustaining businesses and first-rate recreation. And they want it affordable. As someone who lives, works and volunteers in the community of Middle Township, I am just like you. That is why I have vowed to champion first-rate services while maintaining affordable tax rates. Michael Clark delivers — you can take that to the bank.
