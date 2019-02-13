Born: Nov. 1, 1939
Ordained: 1964
Status: Deceased
Worked at: St. Augustine, Ocean City; Most Holy Redeemer, Westville Grove; St. Michael, Atlantic City; Holy Spirit High School, Absecon; St. Francis Cabrini, Ocean City; St. Peter, Pleasantville.
