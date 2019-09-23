Council Ward 2
Michael Owen
Political party: Republican
Age: 52
Hometown: Somers Point
Current job: Environmental engineering, MWH
Education: Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Widener University
Political message: I am a lifelong resident of the City of Somers Point , married (26 yrs) with 2 children that have gone through the local school system, I am intimately involved with events and committees throughout the year including: S.P. Recreation Board, Sharks Football Coach, Sons of Legion Post 352, Lawson Pride of S.P., and Member in good standing of Regular Republican League. I believe that I have a strong knowledge and understanding of the vision in our town that is needed for positive direction in the community and business environment. I also believe that my involvement through the years will guide me to work alongside the current leadership to continue smart growth, while maintaining fiscal responsibility to the taxpayers of our great city.
