Michael Pilate, of Williamstown, and a Pleasantville High School guidance counselor, was described in court as a mid-level conspirator who received $500 from a co-conspirator per prescription he filled, according to court testimony. He also recruited other people and paid them each $500 per prescription, according to court testimony. As part of Pilate’s plea agreement, he must forfeit $392,684 and pay restitution of $3.49 million — the amount of fraud resulting from his participation in the scheme.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Load comments