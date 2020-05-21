Age: 18
High School: Mainland Regional High School
Hometown: Linwood
Parents: Scott and Nancy Mitnick
Community/school activities: Founder of Me4You Inc., a nonprofit inspiring children to get involved. Started the “Good Night, Sleep Tight” campaign, volunteer music tutor
Post-high school plans: Major in business and finance at The College of William & Mary.
Career goals: Business, finance and entrepreneurship.
Driven by a strong work ethic and refusal to seek the easy way, Michael R. Mitnick believes in challenging himself in all his pursuits. An accomplished student and athlete, he is not someone to brag, but is respectful to teachers and peers. As a way to give back and foster the idea of public service among other youth, Michael, along with his younger brother, founded Me4You Inc., a nonprofit (Me4You.org).
What motivated you to begin the nonprofit and charitable campaigns?
My parents always expressed how important it is to get involved in the community and to give back in any way possible. In 2014, my brother and I founded Me4You Inc., following a presentation we gave to third graders about our trip to Alaska. Me4You’s “Good Night, Sleep Tight” campaign started after I witnessed Florida and Texas being obliterated by hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Michael in 2017 and 2018. Me4You collected hundreds of pairs of pajamas and stuffed animals for children affected by the hurricanes. I recruited volunteers to combine the pajamas with a stuffed animal into ribbon-tied packages. Within weeks of the hurricanes, we sent over 300 “Good Night, Sleep Tight” packages to Texas and Florida for distribution.
What plans do you have for your nonprofit after high school?
First, I will organize a volunteer group of college students (to be called “Play it Forward”) to tutor young music students in my college community. I will work with the schools’ band directors to coordinate a schedule to provide free music lessons. Secondly, I will coordinate musical performances at local nursing/retirement home communities. Implementing the Play it Forward program will not only teach music to kids, but it will allow people of various ages, races, religions, socioeconomic statuses and ethnic backgrounds to get to know each other and will promote tolerance in the community.
