Michael Ring

Political party: Republican

Age: 44

Hometown: Absecon

Current job: Carpenters Local Union #255

Education: Four-year carpenter apprenticeship

Political message: I am an Eagle Scout and have been an Absecon resident for twenty years. I have been married to lifelong Absecon resident Jena Smith for eighteen years and have four incredible children; Josephine, Michela, Michael Jr. and Lily. For twenty-four years I have been a member of Carpenters Local Union #255. And for twenty years I have served on the Absecon Volunteer Fire Department where I am the current Assistant Chief. Using my background; I plan to make public safety a priority, represent and listen to my fellow citizens while also being fiscally responsible. I'm here for you.

