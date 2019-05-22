Age: 18
High School: St. Augustine Preparatory
Hometown: Ocean City
Parents: Kristina and Robert Doliszny
Community/school activities: Volunteer team leader and initiator for the Computer Skills training program for older veterans, volunteer at St. John of God School for Special Needs, National Honor Society, member of the school squash team.
Post-high school plans: Will attend the University of Toronto as a computer science major.
Career goals: Michael is interested in getting involved with work on artificial intelligence.
St. Augustine Prep senior Michael William Doliszny is a 4.0 GPA student with an interest in computer science. Outside of school, he is a very active volunteer in his community. He helped develop a phone application to locate electric car charging stations and raised more than $19,000 to fund a computer skills class to help veterans find job opportunities.
Throughout all of your different volunteer efforts, which one has been the most gratifying for you?
I would definitely say the veterans computer skills course because, in my experience, I never knew I would be doing something like this. And it was a story that I heard from a veteran that motivated me to do it. And it’s just amazing how far I’ve gotten in actually making that class become a reality.
You do 230 hours of community service annually. How did you start becoming so active in your community?
A lot of it stems from my parents because both of them were involved a lot in our city and our community, especially growing up. We owned a bed and breakfast on Sixth Street, and we were a really big part of the community. And it inspired me to want to follow in their footsteps and take part in the community in my own ways, ways that I could benefit my community. And when I started doing that, I realized that it was less of a chore and it was more of a feel-good thing. And the more I did it, the more I wanted to do it.
How do think your community service has shaped you as a young man going into college?
I think it’s definitely made me ready for the real world and the workforce, and it shows me that many, many people are in need. And helping those people is just such a great thing to do because there are so many different groups of people in need, and going into college, and going to learn all these different things just to go out to the real world and the workforce, it really gives you a taste of what the real world is like. And personally, I can’t wait to be part of that world. My ultimate goal will be to make an impact not just on my community, but using what I learn in college to have an impact on my society.
— Ahmad Austin