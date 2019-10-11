Political party: Democrat
Age: 51
Hometown: Wildwood
Current job: Real estate agent
Education: Masters
Political message: After spending 25 summers in Wildwood, Michele Lopez was able to move here full time with her husband of 22 years and three children. Michele is a real estate agent and investor in Wildwood properties and is committed to improving the values of Wildwood real estate.
Michele is running for office because it is clear nothing has been done by the current commissioners over the last eight years to improve the city. Michele is running with Tim Blute and Robert “Bobby D” Dilks for a better Wildwood.
