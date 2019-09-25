Middle Buena Football

Middle’s Kenderson Casrdaci (4) straight arms Buena’s Byron Spellman. Middle Township vs Buena High School Football held on Memorial Field in Cape May Court House, Friday Sept 20, 219. Dale Gerhard | For The Press

Middle Township (2-1) at Gloucester Catholic (0-2)

11 a.m. Saturday (98.7 FM)

Middle looks to get back on track after a 32-0 loss to Buena Regional. Panthers quarterback Kenderson Cardaci has thrown for four touchdowns and run for three scores. Sophomore David Giulian leads the Middle defense with 19 tackles. Gloucester Catholic come off a 44-0 loss to Clearview.

