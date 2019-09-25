Middle’s Kenderson Casrdaci (4) straight arms Buena’s Byron Spellman. Middle Township vs Buena High School Football held on Memorial Field in Cape May Court House, Friday Sept 20, 219. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
Middle Township (2-1) at Gloucester Catholic (0-2)
11 a.m. Saturday (98.7 FM)
Middle looks to get back on track after a 32-0 loss to Buena Regional. Panthers quarterback Kenderson Cardaci has thrown for four touchdowns and run for three scores. Sophomore David Giulian leads the Middle defense with 19 tackles. Gloucester Catholic come off a 44-0 loss to Clearview.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.