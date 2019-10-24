MIddle Mainland Football

Middle’s Matt Marino (front) and Mainland’s Elijah Williams vie for a pass. Mainland vs. Middle Township football held on Memorial Field in Cape May Court Hosue, Friday Oct. 18, 2019

Middle Township (3-3) at Gloucester (3-4)

7 p.m. Friday

Middle wide receiver and linebacker Matt Marino has caught three touchdown passes and made more than 25 tackles. Panthers quarterback Kenderson Cardaci has thrown seven touchdown passes and run for three scores. Gloucester beat New Egypt 44-0 last week.

