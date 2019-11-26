Middle Township (4-5) at Lower Cape May Regional (2-7)
10 a.m. Thursday (98.7 FM)
Rivalry: Middle leads the Anchor Bowl series 14-9
2018 result: Middle Township 42, Lower Cape May 14
Why this game is important: Known as the Anchor Bowl, the winner receives a plaque with an anchor from the boat owned by former Lower coach Bill Garrison on it.
Inside the game: Lower running back Jonas Lumbruno has rushed 130 times for 965 yards. Caper Tigers quarterback Connor Eckel has thrown for five touchdowns and run for three scores. Middle senior running back/linebacker Karl Giulian has rushed for 480 yards and made 63 tackles. His sophomore brother David Giulian has made 64 tackles.
