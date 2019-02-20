These teams have already met twice this season with Mainland winning both contests. The Mustangs won 45-41 on Dec. 26 and 34-28 on Jan. 8. Middle has not lost since that second defeat, winning 16 straight. Panthers junior Kira Sides scored her 1,000th career point in Middle’s 46-39 quarterfinal win over ACIT last Friday. Middle also relies on sophomore guard Kate Herlihy. Mainland Regional (22-2) is ranked No. 3 in The Elite 11. Mustangs junior Kylee Watson is one of the nation’s top recruits. Watson fell in Mainland’s 69-30 quarterfinal win over Vineland and did not return to the game. Mainland guard Camryn Dirkes is one of South Jersey’s top freshman. Seniors Claudia Mairone and Taylor Dalzell spark the Mustangs with outside shooting and defense.
Sports Editor