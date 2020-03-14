Middle Township Mayor Tim Donohue announced Saturday afternoon, the following measures:

  • All programs at the Devico Senior Center are cancelled until further notice.
  • All indoor programs and activities at recreation centers are cancelled.
  • Spring sports scrimmages and games are postponed.
  • The Homework Club at the MLK Center will continue while schools are open.
  • Outdoor facilities will remain open to the public.
  • As ordered by the state, Middle Township Municipal Court dates are cancelled through the end of March. 
  • Town Hall will remain open. All those in need of municipal services are encouraged to communicate by email or phone when possible.
  • The police department will be releasing new protocols related to officers response to minor, not emergency, calls for service.

