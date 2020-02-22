Mainland vs Ocean City girls basketball game

Middle Township (5) at Mainland Regional (4)

5:30 p.m.

Tournament history: Middle lost in last year’s final to Ocean City. The Panthers won the 2014 and 2016 tournaments and are 11-6 in eight previous tournament appearances. Mainland won the 2018 tournament. The Mustangs are 7-4 in five previous tournament appearances.

Inside the game: These are two of the top-10 teams in South Jersey. This game could have easily been the championship game.

Middle (19-4) and Mainland (16-5) split two meetings during the regular season. Middle won 52-47 on Dec. 28 at the Shore at the Shore tournament at Southern Regional. Mainland won 40-38 at Middle on Jan. 24.

Kira Sides (18.8 points per game) and Kate Herlihy (13.3 ppg) spark Middle. Mainland features McDonald’s All-American and Oregon-recruit Kylee Watson.

