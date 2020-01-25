Matt Marino led Middle Township with 26 points. Miles Sapp added 11 for the Panthers. Middle improved to 6-9.
Atlantic Christian 8 13 2 9 – 32
Middle Towship 11 15 17 11 – 54
AC – Noble7, Glancey 4, Rosie 4, Shivers 9, Greene 3, Rosie 3, Roland 2
MT – T. Harris 5, McNeal 2, Marino 26, Camacho 2, Sapp 11, Hall 3, Flanders 5
