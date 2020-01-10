Miles Sapp scored 17 points for the Panthers, who improved to 3-6 with this overtime win. Charlie McNeal scored nine of his 12 points in the fourth quarter and overtime for Middle.

Nissim Respes led Oakcrest with 12.

Middle Township 16 6 13 9 6 – 50

Oakcrest 17 9 12 5 2 - 45

MT – Flanders 4, McNeal 12, Marino 11, Sapp 17, Camacho 6

OK – Reaves 7, Gray 7, O’Brien 5, Kearney 9, Respes 12, Griffin 5

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

