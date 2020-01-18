Matt Marino scored 24 points as the Panthers improved to 4-8 with the win.

Middle Township 14 31 18 11 – 75

Buena Regional 11 8 15 16 – 50

MT – T. Harris 12, B. Harris 2, Torres 3, McNeal 15, Leahy 1, Sapp 13, Flanders 5

BR – Norton 8, McCrae 16, Gonzalez 2, Walker 9, Williams 13, Reynolds 2

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments