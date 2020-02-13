T.J. Harris scored 15 for the Panthers (10-11). Matt Marino added 13 for Middle.

Buena Regional 2 9 9 7 – 27

Middle Township 21 13 19 8 - 61

BR – Williams 2, McRae 2, Walker 4, Coia 4, Caraballo 6, Doughty 3, Gonzalez 4, Garrison 2

MT – Harris 15, Marino 13, Sapp 8, McNeal 10, Aftanis 4, Camacho 3, Leahy 2, Murphy 2, Flanders 4

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments