T.J. Harris led Middle with 14 points and four assists. Miles Sapp grabbed 14 rebounds for the winning Panthers.

Cape May Tech 6 10 6 2 – 24

Middle Township 4 11 12 16 - 43

CMT – Catsro 5, Roach 6, Delvecchio 9, Longstreet 4

MT – Harris 14, Marino 12, Sapp 4, McNeal 3, Aftanis 2, Leahy 8

