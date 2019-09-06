Miles Sapp caught two touchdown passes from Kenderson Cardaci in the first half for the Panthers (1-0). Karl Guilian scored on a 4-yard run in the second quarter.

The Colts fell to 0-1. No other information was available.

Sports Editor

Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.

