Middle Township’s Kira Sides #2 attempts a shot against Wildwood Catholic Gabby Turco #31 during the first half of the girls basketball game at Middle High School Monday JAn 6, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

Kira Sides scored 21 points and Kate Herlihy added 19 as the winning Panthers improved to 8-1.

Cea'anai Jackson led ACIT (5-3) with 14 points and eight rebounds.

Middle Township 8 13 15 18 – 49

ACIT 8 4 9 15 – 43

MT – Elston 3, Herlihy 19, Robinson 2, Bock 2, Sides 21, Hunter 2

ACIT – Montero 2, Speer 12, Jackson 14, Grant 1, Williams 4

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

