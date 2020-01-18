Kira Sides led the winners with 21 points. Jada Elston added 10 for Middle.

Bridgette Gilliano led Buena with 20.

Buena Regional 7 6 9 12 – 34

Middle Township 18 16 11 7 - 52

BR – Gilliano 20, Masentoff 5, Carano 3, Mobley 2, Williams 6

MT – Sides 21, Herlihy 2, Barber 2, Hunter 6, Terenik 2, Elston 10, Robinson 5, Bock 2, Drake 2

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments