Kira Sides led the winners with 21 points. Jada Elston added 10 for Middle.
Bridgette Gilliano led Buena with 20.
Buena Regional 7 6 9 12 – 34
Middle Township 18 16 11 7 - 52
BR – Gilliano 20, Masentoff 5, Carano 3, Mobley 2, Williams 6
MT – Sides 21, Herlihy 2, Barber 2, Hunter 6, Terenik 2, Elston 10, Robinson 5, Bock 2, Drake 2
