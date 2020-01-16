Kira Sides led Middle with 27. The Panthers are 9-1. Emily Pasceri scored eight points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Cape May Tech.

Middle 23 16 12 1 – 52

Cape May Tech 3 4 3 6 – 16

MT – Elston 2, Herlihy 11, Robinson 1, Sides 27, Hunter 8, Elisano 1, Terenik 2

CMT – Pinto 2, Garcia 4, Campbell 2, Pasceri 8

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

