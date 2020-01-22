Kate Herlihy scored 27 to lead the Panthers to the win in this Cape-Atlantic League United Division game.
Herlihy also contributed 10 rebounds, five assists and three steals.
Maddie Barber a also grabbed seven rebounds for Middle, which improved to 11-2. OLMA is 10-2
OLMA 12 8 7 10 – 37
Middle Township 16 18 12 8 - 54
OLMA – Casale 11, Prescott 8, Harris 10, Fiocchi 5, Coyle 3
MT – Sides 8, Herlihy 27, Barber 4, Hunter 6, Terenik 1, Elston 2, Robinson 2, Bock 1, Harris 3
