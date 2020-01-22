Kate Herlihy scored 27 to lead the Panthers to the win in this Cape-Atlantic League United Division game.

Herlihy also contributed 10 rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Maddie Barber a also grabbed seven rebounds for Middle, which improved to 11-2. OLMA is 10-2

OLMA 12 8 7 10 – 37

Middle Township 16 18 12 8 - 54

OLMA – Casale 11, Prescott 8, Harris 10, Fiocchi 5, Coyle 3

MT – Sides 8, Herlihy 27, Barber 4, Hunter 6, Terenik 1, Elston 2, Robinson 2, Bock 1, Harris 3

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments